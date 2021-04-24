ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Khusro demands PM to transfer SAB to another ministry

  • He said that SAB operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Industries and Production.
APP 24 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to be transferred to another ministry to ensure an equally good and impartial oversight of the working of an independent Board.

Minister for Industries and Production said that he had requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the day of appointment as Federal Minister for Industries and Production to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board for avoiding any possible perceived conflict of interest and to ensure the integrity of working as Minister, which Prime Minister had kindly approved, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Minister said he wrote about this matter proactively to the Prime Minister Imran Khan even before attending his first day of new office so that the integrity of his portfolio and the independent functioning of Sugar Advisory Board to be assured.

While in letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

He was of the view that given the importance of sugar as a commodity in Pakistan and in light of the recent public concerns in respect of the same, it is imperative that the function of SAB be not perceived as serving any interest besides those of the people of Pakistan.

While replying to the letter of the Minister for industries and production, Prime Minister agreeing to the request of the Minister in principle has been pleased to desire that Industries and production Division should in consultation with the stakeholders concerned, move a summary for transfer of the SAB to the appropriate Ministry /Davison as the earliest.

