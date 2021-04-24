ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

PM calls for collectively fighting global challenge of Covid-19

  • The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those suffering from Covid-19 in the neighbourhood and the world over.
PPI 24 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for collectively fighting the global challenge of Covid-19.

In a tweet on Saturday, he expressed his solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those suffering from Covid-19 in the neighbourhood and the world over.

COVID Imran Khan

PM calls for collectively fighting global challenge of Covid-19

