Govt releases Rs 2.5bn under DLTL payments for exporters

The Ministry of Commerce has released Rs 2.5 billion under duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) scheme.

“Pleased to announce that MoC has released Rs. 1,154 million for the non-textiles sector, and Rs 1,346 million for the textiles sector, a total of Rs. 2,500 million under DLTL schemes,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a statement.

The advisor was hopeful that the release of these funds will resolve the liquidity issues of the country’s exporters and enable them to enhance exports.

Back in February, the advisor announced that the government has that the government released Rs 5.5 billion under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes. The advisor informed that the DLTL scheme includes Rs. 1,738 million for the non-textiles sector and Rs. 3,762 million for the textiles sector.