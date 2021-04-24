Sindh PA regularises teachers appointed on contract basis in 2013

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a bill into law to regularise the teachers, who were appointed on contract basis way back in 2013. The house adopted “The Sindh Regularisation of Teachers Appointed on Contract Basis (Amendment) Bill, 2019” into law after a report of the standing committee on law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights was presented and approved.

The committee also tabled a report in the house to consider “The Sindh Child Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021”.

“The Sindh Child Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is very important,” the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla was of the view.

“I am thankful to the house for passing the Child Protection Authority Bill,” Shamim Mumtaz of the ruling PPP said.

Saleem Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Governments told the house that citizens suffered from shortage of potable water in this April since a supply pipeline had burst. He said that there is gape between water supply and demand in the city, which the government is trying to narrow down through developing of new projects.

Replying to a question about water scarcity in Korangi, which was asked by Rabia Khatoon of the PTI, he said: “There are six legal hydrants functional in Karachi.”

Opposition leader, Haleem Adil Shaikh of the PTI raised an issue regarding the killing of Babar Khanzada in police custody, saying that despite the PPP government has its “own” IG Police, crimes are not going down.

