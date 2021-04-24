KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 23, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
272,777,075 149,858,826 13,391,569,477 5,950,683,854
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,449,169,785 (1,057,800,532) 391,369,253
Local Individuals 12,909,171,135 (13,043,192,278) (134,021,143)
Local Corporates 4,238,997,834 (4,496,345,943) (257,348,109)
