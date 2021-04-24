KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 272,777,075 149,858,826 13,391,569,477 5,950,683,854 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,449,169,785 (1,057,800,532) 391,369,253 Local Individuals 12,909,171,135 (13,043,192,278) (134,021,143) Local Corporates 4,238,997,834 (4,496,345,943) (257,348,109) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021