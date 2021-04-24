WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 23, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 22-Apr-21 21-Apr-21 20-Apr-21 19-Apr-21
Chinese yuan 0.107434 0.107398 0.107301 0.107144
Euro 0.839466 0.837664 0.839831 0.839065
Japanese yen 0.00645084 0.0064555 0.00644142 0.006418
U.K. pound 0.968669 0.972135 0.973635 0.970449
U.S. dollar 0.696884 0.697646 0.696897 0.697187
Algerian dinar 0.00524169 0.00525495 0.00526838 0.00526814
Australian dollar 0.539737 0.538234 0.543789 0.539483
Botswana pula 0.0644618 0.0644625 0.0646024 0.0644201
Brazilian real 0.126789 0.126112 0.125069
Brunei dollar 0.52496 0.524822 0.525365 0.522982
Canadian dollar 0.557507 0.557092 0.554325 0.556903
Chilean peso 0.00100012 0.00100065 0.000994204 0.000993781
Colombian peso 0.000191498 0.000191858 0.000193238 0.000193902
Czech koruna 0.03246 0.0323538 0.0324138 0.0323972
Danish krone 0.112883 0.112643 0.112933 0.112832
Indian rupee 0.00929918 0.00932558 0.00931014
Israeli New Shekel 0.213637 0.214265 0.214298 0.213534
Korean won 0.000623666 0.000626591 0.000623231 0.000623658
Kuwaiti dinar 2.31446 2.31699 2.3145 2.31278
Malaysian ringgit 0.169558 0.169496 0.169314 0.168831
Mauritian rupee 0.0171609 0.0171767 0.0171496 0.0171333
Mexican peso 0.0350431 0.0351035 0.0350416 0.0351857
New Zealand dollar 0.502384 0.500561 0.501836 0.497373
Norwegian krone 0.0835502 0.0834136 0.0840121 0.0841312
Omani rial 1.81244 1.81442 1.81248 1.81323
Peruvian sol 0.185687 0.188706 0.189374 0.190073
Philippine peso 0.0144434 0.014399 0.0144068
Polish zloty 0.183947 0.183833 0.184672 0.184363
Qatari riyal 0.191452 0.191661 0.191455 0.191535
Russian ruble 0.00911893 0.00908159 0.00916783 0.00914354
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185836 0.186039 0.185839 0.185917
Singapore dollar 0.52496 0.524822 0.525365 0.522982
South African rand 0.0488363 0.0488337 0.0489207 0.0489541
Swedish krona 0.0829742 0.0826056 0.0832394 0.0827001
Swiss franc 0.761539 0.759963 0.761345 0.763413
Thai baht 0.0222476 0.0222805 0.0223221 0.022315
Trinidadian dollar 0.103249 0.103049 0.103341
U.A.E. dirham 0.189757 0.189965 0.189761 0.18984
Uruguayan peso 0.0158092 0.015791 0.0157726
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
