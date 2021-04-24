WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 23, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Apr-21 21-Apr-21 20-Apr-21 19-Apr-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107434 0.107398 0.107301 0.107144 Euro 0.839466 0.837664 0.839831 0.839065 Japanese yen 0.00645084 0.0064555 0.00644142 0.006418 U.K. pound 0.968669 0.972135 0.973635 0.970449 U.S. dollar 0.696884 0.697646 0.696897 0.697187 Algerian dinar 0.00524169 0.00525495 0.00526838 0.00526814 Australian dollar 0.539737 0.538234 0.543789 0.539483 Botswana pula 0.0644618 0.0644625 0.0646024 0.0644201 Brazilian real 0.126789 0.126112 0.125069 Brunei dollar 0.52496 0.524822 0.525365 0.522982 Canadian dollar 0.557507 0.557092 0.554325 0.556903 Chilean peso 0.00100012 0.00100065 0.000994204 0.000993781 Colombian peso 0.000191498 0.000191858 0.000193238 0.000193902 Czech koruna 0.03246 0.0323538 0.0324138 0.0323972 Danish krone 0.112883 0.112643 0.112933 0.112832 Indian rupee 0.00929918 0.00932558 0.00931014 Israeli New Shekel 0.213637 0.214265 0.214298 0.213534 Korean won 0.000623666 0.000626591 0.000623231 0.000623658 Kuwaiti dinar 2.31446 2.31699 2.3145 2.31278 Malaysian ringgit 0.169558 0.169496 0.169314 0.168831 Mauritian rupee 0.0171609 0.0171767 0.0171496 0.0171333 Mexican peso 0.0350431 0.0351035 0.0350416 0.0351857 New Zealand dollar 0.502384 0.500561 0.501836 0.497373 Norwegian krone 0.0835502 0.0834136 0.0840121 0.0841312 Omani rial 1.81244 1.81442 1.81248 1.81323 Peruvian sol 0.185687 0.188706 0.189374 0.190073 Philippine peso 0.0144434 0.014399 0.0144068 Polish zloty 0.183947 0.183833 0.184672 0.184363 Qatari riyal 0.191452 0.191661 0.191455 0.191535 Russian ruble 0.00911893 0.00908159 0.00916783 0.00914354 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185836 0.186039 0.185839 0.185917 Singapore dollar 0.52496 0.524822 0.525365 0.522982 South African rand 0.0488363 0.0488337 0.0489207 0.0489541 Swedish krona 0.0829742 0.0826056 0.0832394 0.0827001 Swiss franc 0.761539 0.759963 0.761345 0.763413 Thai baht 0.0222476 0.0222805 0.0223221 0.022315 Trinidadian dollar 0.103249 0.103049 0.103341 U.A.E. dirham 0.189757 0.189965 0.189761 0.18984 Uruguayan peso 0.0158092 0.015791 0.0157726 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

