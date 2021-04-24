Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 23, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 155.54 151.97 GBP 215.66 210.67 EUR 187.07 182.72 JPY 1.4416 1.4085 SAR 41.51 40.47 AED 42.36 41.36 =================================

