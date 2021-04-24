Currency notes: exchange rates

Markets
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 23, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 155.54 151.97
GBP 215.66 210.67
EUR 187.07 182.72
JPY 1.4416 1.4085
SAR 41.51 40.47
AED 42.36 41.36
