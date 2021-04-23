ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

  • Here is a rundown of the latest in the global effort to fight climate change:
AFP 23 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: World leaders participating in the virtual Earth Day summit are unanimous: fighting climate change will be good for economic growth worldwide.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva were among the officials who backed calls for higher carbon taxes and massive investments in green energy to curb rising temperatures and put the world on the path to prosperity.

Here is a rundown of the latest in the global effort to fight climate change:

What's at stake?

Climate change is a major threat to global growth, with perils ranging from declines in crop yields, extreme weather that devastates tourist economies, disease outbreaks and other catastrophes that would sap productivity.

The effects could reduce global gross domestic product by as much as 18 percent by 2050 compared to estimates without climate change, according to a report published Thursday by Swiss Re, one of the world's largest providers of reinsurance.

China could lose 24 percent of GDP in the worst-case scenario, the largest impact, while Europe could lose 11 percent and the United States around 10 percent, according to the report.

The World Bank estimates that between 32 million and 132 million additional people could fall into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the effects of climate change.

What needs to be paid for?

The World Bank has identified five priority areas for investment: early warning systems, climate resilient infrastructure, dryland agriculture, mangrove protection and water resilience.

The Washington-based development lender has estimated that investing $1.8 trillion in these areas globally over the next nine years could generate $7.1 trillion in returns.

The International Energy Agency in January urged "decisive action" by 2030.

It called for increasing electric cars' share of annual sales to more than 50 percent from three percent currently, raising low-carbon hydrogen production to 40 million metric tons from just 450,000, and increasing investment in clean electricity to $1.6 trillion from $380 billion.

Global leaders and multilateral institutions say these investments will generate millions of jobs, without giving precise figures.

Why a carbon tax?

A carbon tax aimed at the biggest emission sources would be intended to change consumer behavior by encouraging them to use less energy, buy electric vehicles and more energy-efficient household products.

The IMF argues that such a tax is the only way to keep the planet's temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

"Over 60 pricing schemes have been implemented, but the average global price is currently $2 a ton, and needs to rise to $75 a ton by 2030 to curb emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement," IMF chief Georgieva said at the virtual summit Thursday.

She proposed a minimum carbon price for the largest emitters that would cover up to 80 percent of global emissions, but "with differentiated pricing for countries at different levels of economic development."

What would be the impact?

The IMF calculates that a carbon tax of at least $50 a ton in 2030 for G20 countries, and $25 a ton for emerging economies, would double emissions reductions compared to current commitments.

The tax revenues collected would be substantial, ranging from 0.5 to 4.5 percent of national wealth depending on the country.

Those funds could be used to reduce taxes on income, or redistributed to the poorest households.

What about poor countries?

The IMF and the World Bank are considering the possibility of reducing the debt of poor countries in exchange for green investments. The objective is to make concrete proposals by the COP26 climate summit later this year.

How does the Green Climate Fund work?

Backed by the United Nations, the Green Climate Fund is intended to transfer funds from wealthy countries to poorer nations at risk of climate change in order to pay for projects to fight the effects of rising temperatures.

The United States wants to add an additional $1.2 billion to the fund next year.

United States Joe Biden IMF Europe UNITED NATIONS Xi Jinping gdp G20 IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva carbon taxes Green Climate Green Climate Fund

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters