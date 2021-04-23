ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
ASL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
AVN 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.26%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 115.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUBC 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.6%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
TRG 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,773 Decreased By ▼ -52.36 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,819 Decreased By ▼ -240.5 (-0.96%)
KSE100 44,485 Decreased By ▼ -444.74 (-0.99%)
KSE30 18,199 Decreased By ▼ -176.35 (-0.96%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Delta plans to buy 25 Airbus planes amid expected travel rebound

  • Delta last week reported a quarterly loss, but pointed to an expected return to profitability later in 2021 amid quickly rising travel demand.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Delta Air Lines announced Thursday it was exercising options to buy 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft and accelerating deliveries of three other planes as it banks on a rebound in travel demand as Covid-19 ebbs.

The US carrier also announced an additional 25 purchase rights for the A321neo, the latest model in Airbus's A320 narrowbody series, the most-ordered series in commercial aviation history ahead of the Boeing 737.

"With our customers ready to reclaim the joy of travel, this agreement positions Delta for growth while accounting for the planned retirements of older narrowbody aircraft in our fleet," Delta Senior Vice President Mahendra Nair said in a statement.

Nair added that the addition "addresses our carbon footprint, increases efficiency and elevates the customer experience."

The new planes would be delivered in the first half of 2022.

Delta also said it would take deliveries of two A350-900s and one A330-900neo by the second half of next year, earlier than initially planned.

"We have managed the challenges of the last year together with our customers, and it is gratifying to be taking steps like this one towards the regrowth of our industry with our longstanding partner, Delta," Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.

Airlines worldwide have been slammed by a drop in travel demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but as vaccinations become widespread in the United States, carriers have announced plans to bring back staff and restart shuttered routes.

Delta last week reported a quarterly loss, but pointed to an expected return to profitability later in 2021 amid quickly rising travel demand.

The big US carrier was cashflow positive in March for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year earlier as more newly vaccinated Americans booked vacations.

Airbus Delta Air Lines A320 Delta Senior Vice President Mahendra Nair Christian Scherer

Delta plans to buy 25 Airbus planes amid expected travel rebound

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters