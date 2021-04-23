ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
Pakistan

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

  • The NCC meeting has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • The meeting will discuss imposing further restrictions in cities where the positivity ratio is exceeding 10%.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Apr 2021

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on coronavirus will meet today to review the virus situation as the national coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 10.90% on Friday.

The NCC meeting has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was briefed about the coronavirus situation by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday.

The meeting will discuss imposing further restrictions in cities where the positivity ratio is exceeding 10%. The NCC will also discuss if more countries should be included in the list of category-C for travel restrictions.

On April 19, the government had placed India on category-C countries and banned the entry of inbound passengers from the country for two weeks.

During the last 24 hours, 5,870 news cases and 144 deaths were reported across the country. The country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 784,108 while the death toll is 16,842.

5,685 new recoveries in the past 24 hours took the total number of people recovered in Pakistan to 682,290.

