Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Thursday that action is needed to tackle global climate crisis.

"Mere statements are not enough," he said, addressing the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

Last week, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has invited to attend virtual Leaders Summit on Climate being held on April 22.

In this regard Kerry wrote a letter to Aslam dated April 17 inviting him to attend the virtual summit.

