Complete lockdown avoided for sake of labour community: Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Ahmad Kastro met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about the problems of their constituencies.

The CM said on the occasion that Rs 5.5 billion Ramazan Package has been offered to facilitate the people in the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak and asserted that illegal profiteering will not be allowed.

Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi called on CM and briefed him about the departmental performance and future roadmap.

The CM assured to provide every possible resource for the welfare of the labour community adding that government will continue to work for the industrial workers. He pointed out that complete lockdown has been avoided for the sake of the labour community despite intensity in the third corona wave. The government wants to keep the wheel of trade and industry moving while observing corona SOPs, he continued.

Talking to Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Council Malik Muhammad Azam, the CM emphasised that the government is committed to resolving problems faced by the people adding that the welfare of the indigent stratum is a responsibility of the government. The government has taken several steps to bring the disfranchised segments into the sphere of development, he said. The government is committed to providing every possible resource to help the impecunious stratum, he stressed.

The CM announced that needy segments of the society will be provided opportunities through Ehsaas Programme as the special package has been given to the womenfolk, elderly citizens and differently-abled persons.

