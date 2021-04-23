PIA sets target to be first with all vaccinated crew

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has set a target to be the first carrier in the country with all vaccinated crew by the middle of May 2021, ensuring complete protection of its customers.

For the purpose, the vaccination is already in progress with full swing and the airline has set a target to get vaccinations completed by the mid of May.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed that with rapid vaccinations being done for all crew followed by front line workers, PIA would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers.

The national flag carrier has so far vaccinated over 250 cockpit and cabin crew members and the process has been sped up to meet the deadline, the airline spokesman said.

PIA considers health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment in adhering to global health & safety standards.

The airline is already taking necessary precautionary measures against Covid-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned quarters, he added.

