Construction of roads, flyovers: SHC orders Sindh govt, KMC, other authorities to submit report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought report about the construction of roads, flyovers and their carpeting in the metropolis.

A division bench of SHC ordered Sindh Government, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other authorities to submit their replies in the court after issuing notices to them.

The bench ordered to issue the notices in a petition, which was filed about the bad condition of roads and flyovers in the city.

Petition stated that Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Shah Faisal Colony Road and Civic Centre Flyover are in dilapidated condition whereas Liaquatabad Flyover, Jinnah Bridge Tower and Quaidabad Flyover are also in worst condition. Petition also stated that flyover at Nipa Chowrangi and University Road are also in bad condition. It stated that suspension joints at the bridges of city have also been damaged.

Petition requested the court to issue orders to authorities to start the repairing work on the flyovers and roads, which are in dilapidated condition, at which Court sought the report from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Government told SHC that it has proposed to build a 30-feet-wide road along Gujjar and Orangi Town storm water drains in order to ensure that no further construction take place on the right of way.

Submitting a statement on behalf of Sindh Government, provincial Advocate General in lawsuits with regard to the demolition of houses at Gujjar and Orangi nullahs stated that those drains were natural drains and designed originally in pre-partition times. He also informed about the hiring of services of NED University to determine the optimal size of the drains.

