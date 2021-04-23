ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Construction of roads, flyovers: SHC orders Sindh govt, KMC, other authorities to submit report

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought report about the construction of roads, flyovers and their carpeting in the metropolis.

A division bench of SHC ordered Sindh Government, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other authorities to submit their replies in the court after issuing notices to them.

The bench ordered to issue the notices in a petition, which was filed about the bad condition of roads and flyovers in the city.

Petition stated that Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Shah Faisal Colony Road and Civic Centre Flyover are in dilapidated condition whereas Liaquatabad Flyover, Jinnah Bridge Tower and Quaidabad Flyover are also in worst condition. Petition also stated that flyover at Nipa Chowrangi and University Road are also in bad condition. It stated that suspension joints at the bridges of city have also been damaged.

Petition requested the court to issue orders to authorities to start the repairing work on the flyovers and roads, which are in dilapidated condition, at which Court sought the report from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Government told SHC that it has proposed to build a 30-feet-wide road along Gujjar and Orangi Town storm water drains in order to ensure that no further construction take place on the right of way.

Submitting a statement on behalf of Sindh Government, provincial Advocate General in lawsuits with regard to the demolition of houses at Gujjar and Orangi nullahs stated that those drains were natural drains and designed originally in pre-partition times. He also informed about the hiring of services of NED University to determine the optimal size of the drains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government SHC Court kmc Sindh High Court NED University

Construction of roads, flyovers: SHC orders Sindh govt, KMC, other authorities to submit report

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.