ANL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.9%)
ASC 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.82%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.4%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.36%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
HUBC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 38.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.26%)
MLCF 43.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.53%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PPL 82.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.33%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.62%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.73%)
UNITY 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,764 Decreased By ▼ -61.27 (-1.27%)
BR30 24,728 Decreased By ▼ -331.4 (-1.32%)
KSE100 44,434 Decreased By ▼ -495.26 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,175 Decreased By ▼ -200.61 (-1.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM convenes NCOC meeting today

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus Friday (today) after a meeting with Minister for Planning and Development Reforms Asad Umar and Dr Faisal Sultan, his special assistant on health.

The prime minister was briefed about the alarming increase in corona cases in the country during the third wave, which was affecting more dangerously to the people as opposed to previous two waves. Additionally, the prime minister was also informed that the SOPs were not strictly followed and if the situation was not brought under control in the next few days, things would slip away from hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC SOPs Asad Umar Imran Khan Dr Faisal Sultan

PM convenes NCOC meeting today

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.