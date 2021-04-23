PM convenes NCOC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus Friday (today) after a meeting with Minister for Planning and Development Reforms Asad Umar and Dr Faisal Sultan, his special assistant on health.

The prime minister was briefed about the alarming increase in corona cases in the country during the third wave, which was affecting more dangerously to the people as opposed to previous two waves. Additionally, the prime minister was also informed that the SOPs were not strictly followed and if the situation was not brought under control in the next few days, things would slip away from hands.

