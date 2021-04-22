Pakistan
PM summons meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19
Updated 22 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.
The prime minister summoned the NCC on Covid-19 after holding a meeting with Minister for Planning Asad Umar and his Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, who called on him here Thursday.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the situation of coronavirus in the country.
PM summons meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19
