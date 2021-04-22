Pakistan
Moeed condoles martyrs of Quetta terrorist attack
- Moeed said we remain resolute and steadfast in the face of any enemy nexus that seeks to rekindle terrorism.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday condoled the sad demise of martyrs during the Quetta Terrorist attack.
In his message on the social networking site Twitter, he extended condolence and prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs.
"My prayers and condolences for the shuhada (martyrs) of the terrorist attack in Quetta," he said in his tweet.
Moeed added, "We remain resolute and steadfast in the face of any enemy nexus that seeks to rekindle terrorism."
The SAPM resolved that we as a nation would Insha’Allah (God willing) continue to defeat all nefarious designs of any kind against Pakistan.
