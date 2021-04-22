Own a car with Pak Suzuki’s auto financing offer

Despite people steering clear of car loans from banks, Pak Suzuki is set on changing the trend. From simplifying the process to placing certain offers and arrangements, the company is making car financing through a bank easy.

What’s on offer?

According to the company, if you get your car financed by Pak Suzuki, you will save up to Rs. 160,057 in terms of;

Free registration

Free maintenance

Special mark-up rates up to KIBOR +3%

Special insurance rates up to 1.99%

Preferred delivery of your vehicle in the chosen model

So yes, this is quite different from taking out a bank loan and paying installments. You still have the ease of paying for your vehicle in installments but with added benefits. The Suzuki auto financing plan has the entire process simplified as a one-stop arrangement window to get your vehicle financed.

What’s the catch?

This offer is only applicable to Suzuki Alto AGS and WagonR VXL. To add to that, it’s also a limited-time offer.

For more information, you can head on over to your closest authorized dealership to make sure this is the right auto-financing plan for you. Or you can log on to www.suzukipakistan.com.