Jahangir Tareen says his group will be meeting PM in a few days

Jahangir Tareen confirmed on Thursday that a meeting between his group of supporters and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held in a few days.

He this while speaking to the media outside a Lahore sessions court, where he appeared in connection with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases against him. The court extended the interim bail of Jahangir and his son till May 3.

Tareen said that he received a call on Wednesday from some individuals from Islamabad who said that his group would have a meeting with the PM in a few days. He reiterated that he has a strong connection with the PM.

Talking about the cases against him, the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the PML-N had also investigated his businesses during their tenure and did not turn a civil case to a criminal case.

These are cases, Tareen said, concerning the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), adding that he will get justice from the court.

FIA has said that Jahangir had fraudulently misappropriated shareholder's money and transferred Rs3.14 billion to the private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIA stated that FPML is owned by Jahangir's sons and close relatives.