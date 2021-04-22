European Commission head Von der Leyen welcomes Portugal's economic recovery plan

PARIS: European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed the first official submission of an economic recovery and resilience plan by Portugal.

"Economic recovery must go hand in hand with an improved health situation on the ground. I welcome Portugal's recovery and resilience plan as the first one officially submitted to the Commission," she said in a statement.

"The Commission looks forward to assessing the Portuguese plan, which focuses on resilience, climate and digital transitions and includes projects in almost all of the European flagship areas," added von der Leyen.