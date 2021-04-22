ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.51%)
AVN 89.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.15%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.31%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.33%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 173.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -12.73 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,321 Decreased By ▼ -231.23 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,175 Decreased By ▼ -131.39 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,485 Decreased By ▼ -18.33 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may fall to $59.78

  • A break above $61.35 may lead to a gain to $62.62. On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $61.74.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall to $59.78, as it has cleared a support at $61.35 per barrel.

The contract is riding on a wave C which is capable of travelling to $57.25, the end point of the preceding wave A.

A realistic target will be $59.78 or $58.82.

The current fall has been controlled at the same time by a set of retracements of the uptrend from $57.25 to $64.24. After its failure to break $60.75, oil is poised to overcome this barrier and fall to $59.78.

A break above $61.35 may lead to a gain to $62.62. On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $61.74.

It is falling towards the range of $57.88-$59.81.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave c which may travel into a range of $55.50-$57.88.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil barrel Oil Palm

US oil may fall to $59.78

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters