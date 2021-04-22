ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
DGKC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.98%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.51%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PPL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.67%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 173.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.45%)
UNITY 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 17.89 (0.37%)
BR30 25,514 Decreased By ▼ -37.83 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,456 Increased By ▲ 149.05 (0.33%)
KSE30 18,607 Increased By ▲ 103.21 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 306.50 Increased By ▲ 2.83%

Engro Corp petrochemical project to generate 50,000 job opportunities

  • Ghias shared that the prospective project will be valuable for the government in terms of revenue generation and will promote domestic growth and the economy.
Ali Ahmed 22 Apr 2021

Engro Corporation's upcoming billion-dollar project in the petrochemical sector will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 50,000 persons and will be pivotal for import substitution.

This was learned during a meeting between the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bokhari and the business delegation of Engro Corp led by the company’s CEO Ghias Khan to discuss their upcoming project of greenfield petrochemical integrated complex polypropylene.

Ghias shared that the prospective project will be valuable for the government in terms of revenue generation and will promote domestic growth and the economy.

Bokhari said that BOI is leading various reform drives that are promoting a conducive business environment and a venture of such magnitude is a testament to growing investor confidence in our market. He said that Engro Corp has been assured of BOI's complete support to ensure timely operationalization of the project.

Weeks ago, Engro Corp announced that it will spend $31.4m to conduct engineering, design, and technical studies for its proposed polypropylene (PP) facility based on propane dehydrogenation (PDH).

The company in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said that a front-end engineering design (FEED) study will also be carried out on the PDH-PP project."The results of these studies, when completed, are expected to inform the final investment decision in relation to this project, which decision will also be based on a conducive policy environment and arranging the right mix of debt and equity partners at such time," the company said.

However, no timelines were disclosed on the completion of the project studies.

BOI Engro Corp Atif Bokhari pdh pp project Ghias Khan

Engro Corp petrochemical project to generate 50,000 job opportunities

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters