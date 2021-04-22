Canada judge adjourns Huawei exec's extradition hearing to August

VANCOUVER: A Canadian judge on Wednesday adjourned Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing until August, giving her team time to review newly obtained documents from investment bank HSBC they say are key to her defence.

The delay requested by Meng upends the scheduled resumption on Monday of the British Columbia Supreme Court proceedings, which were to last three weeks and be the final leg of her two-and-a-half-year legal fight to forestall being sent to the United States to face charges of bank fraud.

"This application has been granted," Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes told the court. "The remainder of the proceedings... will be rescheduled to begin on or around August 3, 2021."

She added that her reasons for the ruling would be released in writing next week.

Meng, the daughter of the company's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, is accused by US prosecutors of misrepresenting to HSBC links between Huawei and a company that sold telecoms equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions.

She has denied hiding Huawei's relationship with Skycom, a former subsidiary, from HSBC.

Earlier this month Huawei said it had reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to secure the documents. The company had previously failed to get the documents from a court in the UK, where HSBC is headquartered.

According to the original Huawei summons, seen by AFP, Meng was seeking HSBC bank documents on compliance, sanctions and risk evaluation, as well as records linked to a PowerPoint presentation she made to HSBC executives at a Hong Kong tea house in a bid to secure loans.