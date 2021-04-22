President seeks digitalisation process of Parliament by Jan 2023

ISLAMABAD: Presid-ent Dr Arif Alvi has asked the relevant stakeholders to implement the digitalisation process of Parliament by January 2023. The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament (PICEP), at the Parliament House, here on Wednesday.

He said that a cyber efficient Parliament would prove to be a milestone in improving government efficiency, transparency and responsiveness.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister for Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T), Syed Aminul Haque, Secretary MoIT&T, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, and secretaries of Senate and National Assembly.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom briefed the meeting about the implementation plan of Cyber Efficient Parliament. The ministry informed that PC-I of the project had been prepared which would be sent to the competent forum, after completing the necessary formalities, for allocation of funds for financial year 2021-2022.

The president stressed the need to meet the timelines with regard to implementation of the Cyber Efficient Parliament project. He advised all stakeholders to work in unison for early completion of that important project.

He lauded the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom for timely designing the PC-I of the Digital Parliament.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated the initiative of the president and said the project once fully implemented would manifold enhance the efficiency of the Parliament. They also assured their fullest support in early completion of the project.

They also directed their respective Secretariats to workout plan for capacity enhancement of members in terms of information technology and gadgetry.

