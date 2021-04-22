Opposition played negative role: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the opposition played a negative role by dividing the nation when it needed unity and sanity and emphasized that the country demands unity from all of us to tackle the challenges.

During a meeting with the provincial minister Nauman Ahmad Langrial, who is an active member of Jahangir Khan Tareen group, matters of mutual interest, political situation and other issues came under discussion.

The CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always taken steps for betterment of Pakistan but on the other hand, only purpose of politics of opposition is to protect their corruption. He urged the opposition to work for betterment of country.

During meetings with legislators, the CM discussed various matters pertaining to providing relief to the masses, Ramazan Package and development projects.

The CM directed the MPAs to pay field visits for monitoring the steps taken for providing relief to the citizens.

The CM made it clear that no one will be allowed to usurp the rights of the people, as the government is following the principle of composite development and prosperity.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly’s Finance Committee which met here on Wednesday with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair approved annual budget of financial year 2021-22 of the Assembly Secretariat.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Finance Committee members Muzaffar Ali Shaikh, Shujahat Nawaz and others.

Keeping in view dangerous surge in third wave of Corona and increasing cases in the educational institutions, Parvez Elahi said that educational institutions and private educational academies should immediately be closed down. He said, “Corona is spreading among children and in a recent survey it was noticed that ratio of death of children due to Corona has dangerously increased, if country’s future has to be saved, we will have to save lives of our children and youth.”

He said that till the number of Corona cases do not decrease, the schools, colleges and private academies be kept closed and such a monitoring system should be evolved which reviews the circumstances on daily basis, first, second and third waves of Corona have so far taken precious lives of a large number of professors, teachers, schools staff and children, presently examinations are being taken online throughout the world, we should also adopt such strategy to save the future of our country.

