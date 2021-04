Sajidullah Siddiqui made FBR Member (IT)

KARACHI: Sajidullah Siddiqui, a BS-21 officer of IRS, has been appointed as Member (IT), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with immediate effect.

Sajidullah, who is presently posted as Director General (Retail), FBR, has been appointed as Member (IT), FBR with immediate effect and until further orders along with an addition charge of his previous assignment as Director General (Retail), FBR, Islamabad for a period of three months under the Rules.

