Over 0.3m people came to Sindh for treatment in two years: Murtaza

KARACHI: Spokesp-erson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that more than 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment in two years which included 38,000 patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province alone.

While addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday, he told the media about the details of patients across the country and said that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab, while addressing the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, asked that if you have spilled milk and honey canals, then why are people coming to Sindh from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for treatment?

He said that people across the country are benefiting from Sindh Cyber Knife facility and so far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, 86 of which were from other provinces.

“They only make accusations, but we believe in practical work and service to the people. Murad Saeed made a big confession in his eloquent speech in which he said that Imran Khan did not come to build factories. The Prime Minister promised jobs and houses but he snatched jobs and roofs from the people. Murad Saeed said that the houses of powerful people are regularised in Islamabad and Punjab but you are snatching the roof of the poor man. In practice, Imran Khan proved that he had come to close the factory. Khan Sahib is really Ailan Khan. He did not keep any promise. Murad Saeed spoke about health cards and free treatment but people from all over Pakistan come to Sindh for treatment,” he added.

Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities but Murad Saeed had come to market his health card.

The Sindh government does not issue health cards. We believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities, he said.

Murtaza Wahab said, PM Imran Khan talks of Rs162 billion, mobile health unit in Thar, he spoke about Hyderabad University and inaugurated the university in Islamabad. Don’t we have the right to ask how many students from Hyderabad have graduated from the university? he questioned.