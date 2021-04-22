ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 0.3m people came to Sindh for treatment in two years: Murtaza

KARACHI: Spokesp-erson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister...
INP 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Spokesp-erson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that more than 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment in two years which included 38,000 patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province alone.

While addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday, he told the media about the details of patients across the country and said that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab, while addressing the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, asked that if you have spilled milk and honey canals, then why are people coming to Sindh from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for treatment?

He said that people across the country are benefiting from Sindh Cyber Knife facility and so far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, 86 of which were from other provinces.

“They only make accusations, but we believe in practical work and service to the people. Murad Saeed made a big confession in his eloquent speech in which he said that Imran Khan did not come to build factories. The Prime Minister promised jobs and houses but he snatched jobs and roofs from the people. Murad Saeed said that the houses of powerful people are regularised in Islamabad and Punjab but you are snatching the roof of the poor man. In practice, Imran Khan proved that he had come to close the factory. Khan Sahib is really Ailan Khan. He did not keep any promise. Murad Saeed spoke about health cards and free treatment but people from all over Pakistan come to Sindh for treatment,” he added.

Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities but Murad Saeed had come to market his health card.

The Sindh government does not issue health cards. We believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities, he said.

Murtaza Wahab said, PM Imran Khan talks of Rs162 billion, mobile health unit in Thar, he spoke about Hyderabad University and inaugurated the university in Islamabad. Don’t we have the right to ask how many students from Hyderabad have graduated from the university? he questioned.

Murtaza Wahab Murad Saeed Sindh Government Sindh Assembly Imran Khan GIMS

Over 0.3m people came to Sindh for treatment in two years: Murtaza

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.