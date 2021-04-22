ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Apr 22, 2021
Pakistan

LHC takes notice of overpricing of sugar in open market

Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday hearing petitions of sugar mills owners for fixing the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs 80 took notice of the overpricing of sugar in the open market and directed the government to apprise him about the price controlling mechanism and rose till April 28.

Earlier, a law officer told the court about steps taken by the government to ensure smooth provision of the sugar to citizens.

He said special booths had been established in all Ramazan bazaars for sugar and flour.

The law officer however said it was a common practice that people thronged the markets whenever prices were lowered. He referred to famous annual sales in European countries.

The court reprimanded the law officer for equating the long queues of citizens in Ramazan bazaar for purchasing subsidized sugar with sales in Europe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

