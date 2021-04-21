ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

Opposition urged to come in Parliament to discuss national issues

  • The minister said he was astonished that why the Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted an important Parliament session.
APP Updated 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday urged the opposition to come in the Parliament to discuss national issues as it was the best forum to address them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had no other option except holding political protest.

The minister said he was astonished that why the Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted an important Parliament session.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was out of conscious in these days by disintegration of Pakistan Democratic Movement, adding PDM's politics had ended in the country as it had no more future.

Replying to a question, he said Shahid Khaqan abbasi was habitual for using derogatory language against other and he always adopted misbehavior in the Parliament.

Shafqat Mehmood said everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 pandemic because its third wave was too lethal.

To another query, he said the government had fulfilled demand of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) by presented resolution regarding expulsion of French ambassador and the situation about law and order was going to be normalised.

SOPs Shafqat Mehmood PDM Opposition party TLP

Opposition urged to come in Parliament to discuss national issues

