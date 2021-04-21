Gandapur strongly condemns insulting attitude of Khaqan towards NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned the insulting attitude of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

In a statement issued here, the minister said Shahid Khaqan's derogatory language in the lower house of the parliament reflected his political training.

Amin Gandapur said the post of speaker National Assembly was always held in high esteem in line with the parliamentary tradition, even the toughest opponents were treated with dignity and respect.

In past, he said hardly any responsible political leader would have used such words against any speaker of the house.

He added that it would be even more regretful if the person who used defamatory words had held the highest office in the country in past.

The minister said Shahid Khaqan should immediately apologize to the speaker for his behavior and be careful in future to uphold democratic norms.