ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan Customs introduces Non-Intrusive Inspection System for speedy clearance

  • The Karachi Port and Port Qasim have Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of Japanese Government under JICA program in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators.
Ali Ahmed 21 Apr 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in WeBOC system for scanning of containerized import consignments of industrial raw materials for their speedy clearance at ports.

As per details, the introduction of Non-Intrusive Inspection System by Customs was a long awaited initiative aimed at replacing physical inspection of cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices.

The Karachi Port and Port Qasim have Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of Japanese Government under JICA program in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators.

The Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerized cargo based on RMS by using computer program targeting the suspected shipments.

FBR said that the system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters. The scheme is envisaged to reduce the physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion.

The program has been implemented initially at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from 19th April, 2021 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.

As per the World Customs Organization (WCO) recommend the scanning of suspected cargo at ports and border stations for security of supply chain under its (SAFE) Security and Facilitation Framework and Kyoto Convention.

By implementing the Blue channel, Pakistan Customs will not only be able to ensure security of supply chain but also ensure correct declaration of goods and secure legitimate payment of duty and taxes by the importers. The technology will also support in facilitating the trade by reducing the clearance time, saving cost, and decreasing port congestion leaving positive impact on overall cargo dwell time.

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR WEBOC system Non Intrusive Inspection System clearance of goods

Pakistan Customs introduces Non-Intrusive Inspection System for speedy clearance

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters