Karachi imposes lockdown in District Keamari’s COVID-19 hotspots

The Karachi administration has enforced a two-week micro smart lockdown in hotspots in District Keamari to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The micro smart lockdown will remain enforced till May 5 in three sub-divisions of Kemari district, a notification by the deputy commissioner’s office said. these include Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar.

During this time, the movement of people shall be strictly restricted, while social gatherings will remain suspended. As many as 10 coronavirus patients are present in the three notified sub-divisions of Keamari Ary News reported. So far, Sindh has reported 274,196 coronavirus cases and 4,559 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 5,499 new cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally is 772,381, while the toll has now reached 16,600.