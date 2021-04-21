World
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit: foreign ministry
- Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys.
21 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday, as political tensions between the two countries remain high.
Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys from the two countries met in Shanghai and pledged to cooperate on the pressing issue of climate change.
