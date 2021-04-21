ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
Former FBR chief urges Tarin to make fundamental corrections

Ali Ahmed 21 Apr 2021

Former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi, has urged Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin to fully empower Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

Taking to social media, Zaidi urged the finance minister to make fundamental corrections in the system. He also called for the registration of all industrial and commercial consumers for sales tax.

“Shaukat Tarin Sahib time is short. As discussed make fundamental corrections. Fully empower PRAL. Register all industrial & commercial consumers for sales tax. No 5000 note. Point of Sale (POS) to PRAL. Rate 7.5 %. Abolish minimum tax. Reduce tax on salaries. No compromise,” said Zaidi in a tweet post.

Days ago, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Finance Minister reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to dealing with unemployment as well as other economic challenges. The premier is said to have expressed full faith in Tarin. The PM stated that he knew Tarin for over three decades, adding that the finance minister was once on the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

According to media reports, Tarin ruled out the possibility of any change at the top level of State Bank of Pakistan and acknowledged the reforms undertaken by the incumbent SBP governor. The participants of the meeting reportedly asked him questions about his economic plan.

FBR PRAL Shaukat Tarin Syed Shabbar Zaidi

