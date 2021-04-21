ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.26%)
Super League collapses as Man City pull out, Chelsea set to follow

  • Earlier, Ceferin, addressing the owners, particularly of the Premier League teams involved, said there was still time for clubs to pull out.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

LONDON: Manchester City withdrew from the proposed European Super League on Tuesday with Chelsea set to follow, leaving the deeply divisive project facing collapse following a furious backlash by fans.

Chelsea and City were two of 12 leading European clubs to initially sign up to the breakaway competition designed to guarantee spots each year and billions of dollars for its founding members.

But reaction to the plans has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called "dirty dozen", who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were the other 10 sides to agree to join the European Super League (ESL).

City issued a statement late on Tuesday announcing they were pulling out of the project after feverish speculation that the Premier League leaders and Chelsea were set to withdraw.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League," the club in a brief statement.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "delighted" by City's decision to pull out.

Reigning European champions Bayern Munich and French giants Paris Saint-Germain both came out strongly opposed to the breakaway league -- damaging the legitimacy of the project further.

On a day of intense drama, Manchester United announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would step down from his role at the end of 2021.

Earlier, Ceferin, addressing the owners, particularly of the Premier League teams involved, said there was still time for clubs to pull out.

"Some will say it is greed, some complete ignorance of England's football culture," he said. "There's still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a stark warning to the heavyweight clubs who had signed up to the ESL.

"It is our task to protect the European sport model, so if some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choices," Infantino said at UEFA's congress in Switzerland.

