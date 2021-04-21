ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 121.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
HASCOL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HUBC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
JSCL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TRG 173.15 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (4.93%)
UNITY 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 21.13 (0.43%)
BR30 25,768 Increased By ▲ 182.52 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,534 Increased By ▲ 134.39 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,613 Increased By ▲ 80.08 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

  • It has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).
  • Pakistan will assume the membership of three commissions on 1 January 2022.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Apr 2021

Pakistan was elected on Wednesday to three key United Nation Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) bodies.

The elections took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member ECOSOC. Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

This is the sixth time that Pakistan got elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ). Other elected to the panel were Qatar, Thailand , India, and Bahrain.

Pakistan secured 50 out of 53 votes in the election for the membership of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). China, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon were also elected.

Followng Pakistan's election, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York Ambassador Munir Akram said that Pakistan’s successful election at the ECOSOC is a strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan’s role at the UN.

Pakistan has been engaged in fostering international cooperation between the UN and its member states to combat national and transnational crime, including organized crime, money laundering and improving the efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems.

Meanwhile, India secured the memebership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), UN-Women Executive Board, and Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Pakistan ECOSOC Economic and Social Council UN bodies Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) UN ECOSOC

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

US Jury holds former policeman Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd

Govt calls NA vote on envoy

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters