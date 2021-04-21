Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

Pakistan was elected on Wednesday to three key United Nation Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) bodies.

The elections took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member ECOSOC. Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

This is the sixth time that Pakistan got elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ). Other elected to the panel were Qatar, Thailand , India, and Bahrain.

Pakistan secured 50 out of 53 votes in the election for the membership of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). China, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon were also elected.

Followng Pakistan's election, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York Ambassador Munir Akram said that Pakistan’s successful election at the ECOSOC is a strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan’s role at the UN.

Pakistan has been engaged in fostering international cooperation between the UN and its member states to combat national and transnational crime, including organized crime, money laundering and improving the efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems.

Meanwhile, India secured the memebership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), UN-Women Executive Board, and Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP).