Govts should provide relief to masses: Zahid

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said that sometimes the federal and provincial governments seem more interested in point-scoring than catering to the problems which hit the masses and the business community therefore they should shun the war of words and join hands to provide relief to the masses.

Many residential areas and industrial estates look like archaeological sites that need urgent attention of the authorities, he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the dwindling infrastructure in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, he said that the Prime Minister has announced Rs446 billion package for Sindh which will resolve many problems and ensure rapid development of the province.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the provincial and federal governments have announced many packages in the past but to no avail, therefore, the recent package should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the federal government should take provincial government in confidence for swift execution of the package which includes agricultural development, construction of a dam, a motorway and provision of gas to neglected areas.

He said that uplifting neglected areas will improve the quality of life of people which is a positive development.

He said that many vegetables could not fetch proper price resulting in heavy losses to the farmers therefore a chain of cold storages should be established across the province.

Karachi is not only provincial capital but one of the most important cities of the country therefore the Rs1.1tr package announced for this city should be implemented which will trigger economic growth, create jobs and revenue while strengthening the local currency, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021