Govt urged to take industry-friendly measures

KARACHI: Hanif Lakhany, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) &...
Recorder Report Updated 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Hanif Lakhany, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) & Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association(PYMA) and Vice Chairman Farhan Ashrafi & convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading, while urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to formulate lasting and stable economic policies to take the country out of economic crisis, said that the government should take trade and industry-friendly measures to bring the COVID 19-affected businesses and industrial activities back to normal.

Hanif Lakhany, Farhan Ashrafi in their appeal to PM Imran Khan, said that policies need to be changed, not ministers. COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses and industry badly, as a result most businesses have been wiped out and those who have survived are struggling to cope with the negative effects of epidemic.

“Whether it is the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Petroleum or the Ministry of Commerce, the economy will never recover from the repeated changes of their ministers, but the economic crisis will be more serious”, they added.

Therefore, instead of focusing on the constant change of ministers, the government should take steps to stabilize the economy and revive business & industry so that the country can move forward on the path of development and create more employment opportunities.

They added that the business community was not satisfied with the government’s economic policies, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government did not take the necessary steps to protect trade & industry from its negative effects.

Which makes the business community wonder where they stand? Who will solve their problems? Therefore, the government should formulate better economic policies so that Pakistani exporters can compete in global markets.

