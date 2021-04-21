CM vows to provide maximum relief to masses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar in a meeting with provincial ministers said that nobody will be allowed to bring artificial increase in prices of essential commodities.

During the meeting with the provincial ministers, the CM reviewed measures for provision of relief to the people under Ramazan package, progress on development projects in the province and sanitation arrangements in Lahore.

The CM said the government will continue to take every possible step for the protection of rights of the people.

He directed the ministers to visit Ramazan Bazaars to monitor relief activities. He also directed to ensure hundred percent implementation of Corona SOPs in Ramazan Bazaars across the province.

The CM also met with legislators and discussed matters of mutual interest.

