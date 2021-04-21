Vivo Pakistan announces contactless customer support

KARACHI: Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, makes its customer support accessible remotely through WhatsApp to offer instant and contactless support to customers’ queries across Pakistan.

Users can now seek any kind of pre-sale or after-sales help on vivo WhatsApp support number: +923167772877. The chat service is active Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, excluding public holidays.

The introduction of WhatsApp Customer Support makes vivo’s online customer support system even more robust. Users also have the option to seek help across hotline and online channels (Email, live chat, & FB messenger)

Kevin Jiang, Customer Services Director at vivo Pakistan commented, “At vivo, customer-centricity sits at the heart of everything we do. vivo has well established that its customers take precedence over everything else, be it researching and innovating for better products or strategizing simpler modes of communication.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021