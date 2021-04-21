ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (April 20, 2021). ======================================= CONES ...
Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1900
Indus                              1925
Bajwa                              1925
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1980
United                             1980
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2050
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2300
Suriya Tex                         2300
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2300
Nadeem Textile                     2250
Indus Dyeing                       2300
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Lucky Cotton                       2200
22/1.
Bajwa                              2250
United                             2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2350
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2400
Amin Text                          2400
Shadman Cotton                     2400
Diamond Int'l                      2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2550
Al-Karam                           2550
Jubilee Spinning                   2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2550
Lucky Cotton                       2420
Diamond Intl                       2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2400
Amin                               2400
Indus Dyeing                       2400
Bajwa                              2400
Nadeem Textile                     2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         200.00
75/36/0
Imported                         157.00
Local                            140.00
Rupali                           140.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           150.00
100/36/0
Imported                         152.00
Local                            130.00
100/48/INT
Local                            137.00
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         160.00
150/48/0
Imported                         134.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           120.00
300/96/0
Imported                         124.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           105.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         132.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         134.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            129.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         160.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                            160.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         138.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         134.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         120.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         127.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    152.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     155.00
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        161.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        166.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               176.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     167.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    198.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    214.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 190.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               195.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           247.00
Prima                            246.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           225.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           173.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
IFL                              170.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       173.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            182.00
IFL (52 48)                      183.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    189.00
Zainab (Combed)                  190.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  202.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      200.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          216.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  215.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 227.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            235.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           238.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       206.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  205.00
I.C.I. Bright                    207.00
Rupali 1.D                       207.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  205.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               205.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      207.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             207.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          207.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                355.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                355.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 19.04.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yarn Prices Yarn Market yarn rates Yarn Rate today yarn price

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.