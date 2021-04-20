ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Fawad strongly condemns Khaqan's attitude towards NA Speaker

  • The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) itself would condemn Khaqan Abbasi's statement against the Speaker.
APP Updated 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the National Assembly Speaker during the session.

It was unfortunate that he had been the country’s prime minister, but had always adopted a hypocritical attitude and did not know how to address the Speaker, he said talking to the media after the National Assembly session.

Referring to the PML-N leaders, Fawad said," For them chairs have come down, they haven't gone up and they have not reached these positions in terms of mental qualities."

All the members should adopt a polite attitude in the Parliament, he stressed.

The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) itself would condemn Khaqan Abbasi's statement against the Speaker.

Fawad said the national institutions were destroyed in the past when the opposition parties were in power.

The opposition parties, he said, tried their best to sell the PDM's (Pakistan Democratic Movement) churan (digestive mixture) and overthrow the government but failed.

Their duplicity had rather been exposed as they were fighting for Islamabad and not for Islam, he added.

The minister said the Parliament should not be made a 'wrestling arena'.

The opposition should not make fun of the Parliament through their inappropriate words and acts, he added.

Fawad said the government had many times offered the opposition to hold meetings for discussion on electoral reforms.

