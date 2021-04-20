US indicts two more Fiat Chrysler managers in diesel emissions probe

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department on Tuesday said two Fiat Chrysler senior managers in Italy had been indicted in the ongoing probe into diesel emissions cheating at the Italian-American automaker.

The company, which is now known as Stellantis NV, in January 2019 agreed to an $800 million settlement to resolve civil claims that it used illegal software which produced false results on diesel-emissions tests in more than 100,000 vehicles. The Justice Department's criminal investigation into the company is pending.