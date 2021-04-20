ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases from multi-week high as US yields rebound

  • Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rise above 1.6%.
  • Dollar drops to near seven-week low.
  • Spot gold may slide into $1,744-$1,758/oz range – technicals.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pulled down by a rise in US Treasury yields, although a softer dollar capped losses and kept bullion near a seven-week peak scaled the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.2 % to $1,766.65 per ounce by 0945 GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.

US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.16 % to $1,767.70 per ounce.

"The US Treasury yield is up again and that is weighing on gold. It is compensating for the positive effect of the weaker US dollar," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold, also considered a hedge against inflation, has shed over 6% this year as the higher yields have dulled the appeal of the non-yielding commodity. Bullion rose 25% last year.

A weaker dollar has offered some support for gold. The dollar index hit a nearly seven-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold gained 1.9% last week, the most since mid-December, but its failure to break resistance at $1,785, may drive it back to a range of $1,744 to $1,758 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases made investors question high equity valuations.

Silver gained 0.05 % to $25.82 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $2,784.11 and platinum fell 0.49 %, to $1,200.32.

US Treasury yields Global shares Gold Prices US gold bond yields

Gold eases from multi-week high as US yields rebound

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters