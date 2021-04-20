Pakistan
Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendship to new highs
20 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi called on the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Tuesday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
Shehryar Khan Afridi extended congratulations to the Royal family of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the birth of son of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Shehryar lauded the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking care of the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia in this age of pandemic.
Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki expressed gratitude to the Chairman Kashmir Committee and said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would take their bilateral relations to new highs.
