ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Palm oil climbs 2pc tracking crude, soyoil

  • Malaysia's April 1-20 exports rise between 10% and 13% m/m.
  • Market looks to soyoil, sunflower oil for direction – trader.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 2% on Tuesday, boosted by stronger crude and competing soyoil prices amid reports of higher April 1-20 exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 94 ringgit, or 2.53%, at 3,804 ringgit ($924.87) a tonne, recovering from a 0.8% drop earlier in the session.

Data released by cargo surveyors Malaysia showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products during April 1-20 rose between 10% and 12.7% from a month earlier.

However, the rise in shipments was slightly lower-than-expected, traders said. A worsening coronavirus outbreak in India, the world's biggest edible oil buyer, also dampened optimism for a sustained rise in demand.

In the European Union, the third-biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil, imports of the tropical oil were at 4.23 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season, compared with 4.55 million tonnes a year ago, data published by the European Commission showed.

The Malaysian market was trading sideways with the most current bullish news already priced in, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "The market will be looking at direction from soybean oil and sunflower oil," he added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.3% and its palm oil contract was up 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade advanced 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose as a weaker US dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States.

Stronger crude oil futures makes palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

