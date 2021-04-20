Internet services restored in Lahore after five days

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Tuesday that internet services in Lahore have been restored.

The internet services were suspended for five days following the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) protests. The PTA's spokesperson said that internet services in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas in a radius of 10km have been restored, Samaa reported.

Last week, protests erupted across the country after Lahore police arrested TLP's Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. A violent clash between the officials and TLP resulted in the injury of hundreds of protesters and policemen across the country. In Lahore, at least 97 policemen were injured.

The government is currently engaging with the workers of the TLP who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week.

The TLP has demanded that the government expel the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's backing of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the release of their party chief Saad Rizvi as well as other workers and the removal of the ban on the party.

Today, the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced.