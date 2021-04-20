Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

(Karachi) The government is all set to present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today, local media reported.

The NA session has been summoned at 3 pm today.

The NA session was adjourned till 2 pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it has been rescheduled to be held today in the wake of the government’s talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A government delegation, comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar, and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

He said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn