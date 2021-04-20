Gold eases off seven-week high as US bond yields rise

US gold futures were steady at $1,770.70 per ounce.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

US President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors, as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal.