Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

(Karachi) In wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has added India in category C of the international travel list, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the CAA extended its travel advisory for passengers arriving from foreign countries till April 24. The aviation authority has updated its category C for international travel and added India to the list. Other countries in category C include South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia, and Brazil.

Under the C category, countries will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for traveling purposes.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA. The travelers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding. The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, the CAA said.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 24.